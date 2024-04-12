Living life to the fullest, side by side Advertising Feature

The Just Better Care team values their customers and they're all about making sure they feel valued and important in their own lives. Picture supplied

Just Better Care understands that one size does not fit all.

The organisation is deeply committed to prioritising individuals and delivering services that align closely with their specific needs, aiming to help them attain their goals and foster independence.

"While we deliver the standard set of support such as personal care, domestic assistance or social support, the focus on the service is to maximise the quality of life of our customers so that they can get into the community and achieve their goals," said franchise owner Jason Ballerini.

"Our staff care about their customers and always focus on adding value to ensure the customer is at the forefront of their own life."

At Just Better Care, it's about small incremental successes and giving day-to-day support to allow people more options.

"We really feel best when we know that our services have helped someone to engage in their family and social life with minimal discomfort and stress," said Jason.

"Getting someone up and ready so they can be there for their son or daughter's wedding or even something so simple as taking their dog for a walk. It's these small successes that make the most cumulative impact."

Just Better Care always strives to be an inclusive and accessible service.

"We lead from the front, as we are owned and operated by a person with a disability, so all staff are very aware of the culture and inclusivity of our service.

"This then flows into our service delivery with all of our policies and procedures available in alternative formats and languages, and we use interpreting services as needed and required," Jason said.

"This ensures that the client is at the centre and included in all discussions, and spoken to, not spoken about."

Just Better Care is used to working with other providers and services to deliver holistic care for clients.

"Now within NDIS and the shift in funding models, we are leaders in providing an inclusive service for the benefit of our customers. We also offer support coordination and plan management, so we liaise with multiple providers every day and focus on services that are beneficial for the customer."

For the last few years, Just Better Care has sponsored the Wollongong Roller Hawks.

"We see this as a way of empowering people with disabilities to achieve their goals and to support them in leading active and healthy lifestyles," said Jason.

"This year, we were also a sponsor of the Festival of Fun, which promotes and highlights achievements of people with disabilities, and what can be accomplished with the help of positive and meaningful supports."

After Covid, a major challenge for the healthcare industry was staff shortages. Many of the staff were burnt out or took a step away from the industry.

"We are trying to encourage people back to the workforce, and so we try to focus on positive culture and supporting our staff's wellbeing.



"Increasing the support we offer outside of work with staff incentives, social activities, and employee assistance programs have helped overcome this."

Just Better Care's mission is to deliver exceptional, personalised in-home community support services.

"With these services, we aim to reach improved outcomes for our customers in a way that respects the choice and control of those individuals.