Police plead for help after Blue Mile scooter crash leaves 10yo badly injured

Police want your help identifying a scooter rider after a crash on Wollongong's Blue Mile left a 10-year-old boy hospitalised.
The boy, who was riding a scooter, was left with head injuries after a serious crash involving a e-scooter at the Cliff Road Tramway at North Wollongong.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken to the Children's Hospital at Westmead in a serious condition.
It is understood the incident happened about 7:40pm on Sunday, March 31.
The e-scooter rider helped initially the time but left before police arrived.
Now Wollongong police investigating the incident have issued a plea for a man they believe may be able to help with their inquiries
He is described as being of Indian/Sub-Continental appearance, medium build, with short black hair, wearing a black t-shirt, black long pants and shoes.
People with any information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go to Crime Stoppers online.
