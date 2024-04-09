'Outrageously violent': Bellambi duo spared jail over CBD brawl

Two Bellambi men have narrowly avoided jail over an "outrageously violent" CBD street fight, in which one asked a mate to film him attacking one of the victims.
Jordan Marin threw up a peace sign, and John Lane a thumbs up, as they left Wollongong courthouse on Tuesday, April 9, after learning they wouldn't be spending time behind bars for the July 29, 2023 brawl.
CCTV footage captured Marin and Lane outside the EzyMart store on Crown Street about 2am when they turned towards a group of older men and women waiting to cross the road.
Court documents state Lane began arguing with a man in the group, while an unknown person attempted to break the pair apart. Lane then repeatedly punched the man he was arguing with in the head.
Marin passed his mobile phone to a man in his group and gestured at him to record, before he joined Lane and knocked out the victim by punching him in the head.
Marin ran away, while Lane continued to argue with the group, while a woman was being held back by a man.
The woman then got face-to-face with Lane and slapped him in the head. He retaliated by slapping her back.
Lane walked off and the woman followed, kicking him several times. Marin rushed back to intervene and struck the woman in the back, causing her to fall.
She got up and tried to fight Marin, however he pushed her away which caused her to fall again, with her head hitting the bitumen road.
Nearby security from the Grand Hotel, where Marin and Lane had been drinking earlier, ran to the group to de-escalate the situation.
Marin and Lane pleaded guilty to affray on Tuesday, with the magistrate warning both men the brawl was a "very, very serious" example of the offence that attracted a prison sentence.
"Jail is appropriate for this sort of outrageously violent behaviour," Magistrate Mark Douglass said.
Defence lawyer Olivia Slade said Marin had been unmedicated for an acute mental illness at the time, however since made significant progress towards his rehabilitation.
Defence lawyer Anthony Stewart said Lane "made the wrong decision to defend himself" from a "very hostile and aggressive" man from the opposing group.
Despite the seriousness of the incident, the magistrate opted to not send the men behind bars, noting they hadn't offended since.
Lane copped a 12-month intensive correction order and must complete 150 hours of community service work, while Marin received an 18-month intensive correction order.
They will be subject to supervision.
