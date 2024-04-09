'I'm petrified': Floodwaters create sinkhole in Fairy Meadow family's backyard

Karen and Alister Lepard only moved into their home on Fairy Meadow's Cabbage Tree Lane in January but are already facing the possibility of having to leave after Saturday morning's flood potentially comprised the safety of the house.
Floodwaters from a tributary that flows into Cabbage Tree Creek swept through the ground level of their home, leaving mud, damaging walls, flooring and cupboards, and destroying many of their belongings, some still unpacked from the move.
But most seriously, the torrent hollowed out part of the backyard close to the house and tore away a large chunk of earth, leaving fences hanging precariously.
A building inspector organised through the insurance company visited the home on Tuesday and told the Lepards they needed a geotechnical assessment, which they expected would tell them whether their home was still safe to live in.
Mrs Lepard said the hole began as two small holes, using her hands to demonstrate a size about 20 centimetres in diameter.
These opened up into a large cavity that emergency services had to tape off on Saturday due to the instability of the earth around it.
The Lepards have been sleeping in the lounge room because looking down on the hole from their bedroom upstairs is so frightening.
"I'm petrified," Mrs Lepard said.
The upstairs rooms of the home have not escaped unscathed either; the floors in the bedrooms have begun to tilt and the cornices are cracking.
The weekend downpour also caused water to come in through closed windows, damaging the wall.
The speed with which Saturday's flood arrived has shocked not only the Lepards but neighbours who have lived in the street for much longer.
Mrs Lepard first noticed that floodwaters were coming in when she saw a small amount of water as she went to check that the windows downstairs were shut.
She went upstairs to get a towel but within five minutes, she said, the water was up to her ankles.
Another five minutes and the water was midway up her calves.
"The volume and the speed of the water was like nothing I've ever seen before," Mrs Lepard said.
Peter Gizzi, whose brother lives in a neighbouring home that has been in the family since the early 1970s, also spoke of rapid nature of the flooding.
He said the water had never come up as high as it did on Saturday in the time his family had lived there.
"It happened so quick... It came instantaneously, you didn't have time to do anything," Mr Gizzi said.
Three days later, what remains outside the homes is debris and stacks of belongings damaged beyond repair.
The experience has left Mrs Lepard so fearful that she hopes the home will have to be knocked down and the land quarantined from future development.
"No one should have to live like that, with fear... I don't feel safe anymore," she said.
