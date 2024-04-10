A great lifestyle location

3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
This beautifully presented dual-level townhome offers an excellent lifestyle and investment appeal.
Ready for immediate enjoyment and boasting fresh and airy open-plan living, the home is in a convenient location just moments from popular local cafes, schools, and beaches.
"The property is in Austinmer, a beautiful coastal suburb, and is only metres to the beach, local coffee shops and more", said listing agent Troy McNeice.
"This property will suit all demographics, from young couples to downsizers who are looking for an awesome coastal lifestyle," he said.
What you will love about this immaculately presented home in a well-maintained complex is that it is flooded with natural light and has seamless indoor and outdoor connection.
There is a polished concrete floor downstairs and a lush carpet upstairs.
The stylish galley kitchen has an adjoining laundry and water closet, and the servery bi-fold window connects the breakfast bar and courtyard.
The generous main bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite, and the second and third bedrooms both feature built-in wardrobes.
The studio room is perfect for those looking for a space to create or work from home.
The easy-care tranquil courtyard offers excellent privacy and deck and is the perfect place to relax.
All this is within a 15-minute walk of cafes, Austinmer and Thirroul Beach. Families will love the kids' playground, which is 50m away, and it's just 250m to a picnic area at Thirroul Beach.
If this is the lifestyle you are looking for, call Troy McNeice today to make an appointment to view.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.