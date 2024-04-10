Australia's youngest killer denies breaching supervision orders at Bulli beach

Australia's youngest ever murderer, who fatally stabbed a toddler, has denied allegations he approached mothers with young children at Bulli beach just months after his release from custody on strict supervision conditions.
The 36-year-old man, who can only be identified under the pseudonym SLD, was 13 when he abducted and fatally stabbed a three-year-old girl on a concrete driveway in the Central Coast in 2001.
SLD broke through his neighbour's screen door and found the toddler asleep in her bed. He later boasted to police that he "stabbed her in the heart" and said he had chosen the home because he wanted to steal her brothers' computer games.
Justice James Wood described the murder as disturbing, motiveless, and a "parent's worst nightmare" when he sentenced SLD to 20 years behind bars with a non-parole period of 10 years.
However, SLD remained in custody for 22 years after the state applied to the Supreme Court for a continuing detention order, a mechanism to detain prisoners deemed an unacceptable risk.
It was determined that SLD needed to be supervised because he presented a significant risk of committing a further violent, or sexual, crime. He was released in April 2023.
In the first few weeks, SLD was cautioned several times over his "intense preoccupation with sex".
He was arrested in June 2023 for using the internet and visiting another released criminal without permission.
SLD was again released, to live at Campbelltown, under strict conditions in August.
He was then arrested in October amid allegations he approached three women at Bulli Beach who were with their young children - in defiance of his condition banning him from associating with anyone under 18.
Court documents state he was at the beach with a support worker when an off-duty community corrections officer noticed him wearing a GPS ankle monitor.
The corrections officer watched as SLD allegedly spoke to the women, one who was washing her infant in the public shower area, before she grabbed her child and left.
SLD allegedly spoke to another who was feeding her child at a nearby cafe, saying, "I just got out of jail ... do you come here often?", causing her to feel uneasy.
The corrections officer then contacted police, who arrested SLD. He was charged with three counts of failing to comply with an extended supervision order and has remained behind bars since.
SLD was hit with two fresh charges of intimidating a law enforcement officer and intimidating a law enforcement officer's relative stemming from when he was in custody in February 2023.
He allegedly threatened his psychologist at the time threats to kidnap and torture their family if his upcoming parole was not granted.
Wearing prison-issued greens, SLD was beamed onto the audio-visual link screen at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, April 10, and confirmed not guilty pleas to all charges.
"The evidence has been served ... no witnesses are required at this point," Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
SLD will receive his trial date in May. Due of his young age at the time of killing the girl, the courts have forbidden his name from publication.
