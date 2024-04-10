Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

As need soars, Salvos line up to launch Red Shield Appeal in the Illawarra

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated April 10 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Walker from the Salvation Army ahead of the Red Shield Appeal launch in the Illawarra. Picture by Robert Peet
Karen Walker from the Salvation Army ahead of the Red Shield Appeal launch in the Illawarra. Picture by Robert Peet

The Salvation Army is gearing up for its Red Shield Appeal for 2024 and is looking to kickstart the charity drive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.