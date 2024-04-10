As need soars, Salvos line up to launch Red Shield Appeal in the Illawarra

The Salvation Army is gearing up for its Red Shield Appeal for 2024 and is looking to kickstart the charity drive.
The launch will be at City Beach Function Centre on Friday, May 10, and is a free-to-attend event but registration is required.
Karen Walker, the public relations and fundraising manager for the Salvos in the Illawarra, says the launch will showcase the work of the Salvation Army in the region.
"It's a chance for individuals and business and community leaders to come together," Ms Walker said.
"To hear about what's going on with the Salvos and also to be able to support us in our Red Shield Appeal for 2024."
Last year the appeal raised $70,000 through businesses in the Illawarra with the money going to social services in the region.
"There's things like providing low-cost counselling services, we have a refuge, Carinya Women's and Children's Centre, which provides housing for women escaping domestic violence and homelessness and their children.
"Our first-floor program which runs out of Port Kembla that offers lots of counselling services, lots of support groups as well as the welfare that we're able to offer, you know, things like food and emergency relief."
To register, email Ms Walker at karen.walker2@salvationarmy.org.au
"We have quite a few businesses that aren't able to attend on the day, but they make a commitment to make a donation to the event and we're able to put their logos on the screen."
Ms Walker encouraged people to attend if they were able.
"I think it's a great way of being able to hear about the needs in the Illawarra area and the things that the Salvos are able to help with.
"At the moment we are seeing an increase in that need."
The official Red Shield Appeal weekend will be on May 25 and 26, however donations can be made here.
