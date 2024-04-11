What's on for kids and teens in the Illawarra these school holidays

Illawarra students will finish term one on Friday, meaning two weeks of freedom (AKA the April school holidays) are just around the corner.
There are stacks of events and activities around the Illawarra to keep your kids entertained, so if you're looking for inspiration look no further.
Eligible parents, guardians and carers can apply for a $50 'Active and Creative Kids' voucher to help cover the cost of select activities. Find more information and apply online here.
Set to be the biggest event they've held in their seven years of operation, the Illawarra Brick Show is definitely one to mark in your calendar.
Not only will there be LEGO displays and local celebrity appearances, there will also be activities to get involved and test your fine motor skills. R/C Cars, mosaic building, play tables and interactive LEGO robotics from the UOW Science Space team will fill the Berkeley stadium and provide a day of fun.
Ever wanted to make your own film? Well, this workshop is sure to get you on the right track.
Tailored for teenagers, local filmmaker Phillip Crawford will go through all of the basics, from equipment, scripting, directing, editing and more!
This workshop is free, however bookings are essential. Click here for more information.
Wollongong Art Gallery hosts several creative workshops during the school term and holidays, aimed at inspiring kids aged up to 14-years to work with different mediums and styles.
This workshop, facilitated by local artist and educator Skye Zaracostas, will encourage children interested in drawing, design and printing to make their very own tote bag. All the necessary art supplies will be provided and the children will be able to take home and use their bag at the end of the day.
What better way to teach your kids how to cook, than to put them in the hands of experts? Hideaway Lane is offering to look after your kids for a couple of hours, with a hands-on experience of making (and eating!) one main meal and one dessert. This April, we've got pizza and donuts or burgers and ice-cream sundaes on the menu.
* Allergen advice: We are a fully operational commercial kitchen and, as such, there may be traces of specific allergens such as (but not limited to) nuts, soy, gluten, dairy. Please read our terms and conditions for more information on allergies.
If free popcorn and a film sounds like your sort of thing, you'll love this event being hosted by Wollongong City Council.
Barbie is set to screen on Saturday, April 20, at MacCabe Park and will be the last of four free movie events that were held over January, February and March.
No RSVP is required, however over 150 people have already expressed interest in the event so it's advisable to get there early to secure your spot.
Based on Little Orphan Annie, a comic strip by Harold Gray, the story of Annie has become a popular film, book and theatre production around the world.
Local actors and actresses working within So Popera Productions will take to the IMB IPAC stage on Friday, April 19, for their rendition of the production, with tickets available here.
The show is set to run for two hours and 45 minutes including an interval, with audience members advised that smoke and fog effects will be used throughout the performance.
Performed by Jens Altheimer, comedian and winner of the Adelaide Fringe Award for 'Best Production for Children,' Whalebone follows the story of a whimsical depository worker who safeguards the memories of discarded objects in a magical place. The quirky show features video and computer animations, flying objects and a theatrical circus tricks to whisk the audience into a 55-minute performance.
