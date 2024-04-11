Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

What's on for kids and teens in the Illawarra these school holidays

Olivia Tollardo
By Olivia Tollardo
Updated April 11 2024 - 1:04pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What's on for kids and teens in the Illawarra these school holidays
What's on for kids and teens in the Illawarra these school holidays

Illawarra students will finish term one on Friday, meaning two weeks of freedom (AKA the April school holidays) are just around the corner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Tollardo

Olivia Tollardo

Student Intern

Student at the University of Wollongong, currently in my final year of a Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts (Sociology and Politics).

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.