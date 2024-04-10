Take a look at Shell Cove's newest housing for older people

Sixteen years after aged care provider Warrigal first secured land at Shell Cove, it has opened the fourth and final stage of its village in the seaside suburb.
This stage is Spinnaker, a building comprised of 24 one, two and three-bedroom apartments which Warrigal chief property officer Peter Hutchinson describes as offering a "premium lifestyle".
Mr Hutchinson said the apartments had a "resident-focused" design that allowed people to age in place.
Environmental considerations also came into the design, he said, with rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle chargers.
Construction was completed late last year and the apartments went up for sale earlier this year.
So far seven have sold and residents have begun moving in in the past couple of months.
The need for housing for older people is increasing.
Census data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows that in 2011, 16.2 per cent of the Illawarra's population were aged 65 and older, a total of 44,655 people.
By 2021, that had risen to 19.1 per cent, or 60,280 people.
Warrigal chief executive officer Jenni Hutchins said developments like the Shell Cove Village enriched and extended people's lives because they could become part of a caring, connected community.
"Loneliness and isolation kills more people than cancer and tobacco," Ms Hutchins said.
Warrigal chair Wyn Janssen said people were also able to get home care services if they needed.
Silvana and Jim O'Connell live in Mariner, another set of independent living apartments within Warrigal Shell Cove.
They moved from Kanahooka over five years ago and had plenty of praise for their home, which they said was in a good position to enjoy the water.
"We're so blessed," Mrs O'Connell said.
Mr O'Connell described it as "such a great place" and a "safe haven".
"I think we really enjoy the friends we've made too," Mrs O'Connell said.
Carol and Ron Parkinson moved into a three-bedroom apartment in Shell Cove Warrigal from Kiama several years ago.
"Our apartment is gorgeous," Mrs Parkinson said.
She said they could walk everywhere and the village was friendly.
"We know we made the right decision at the right time and we chose the perfect place," Mrs Parkinson said.
One-bedroom apartments start at $800,000 and three-bedroom apartments start at $1.35 million.
Ms Hutchins said Warrigal was due to start construction on Lake South, an affordable housing development of 65 villas at Lake Illawarra, in June.
Following that work will begin on another project comprising 125 villas at Wailla.
"It's very much a need in the community because as people downsize and move into villages, it opens up [housing] opportunities for young families," Ms Hutchins said.
