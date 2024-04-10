Police hunt for alleged Illawarra offenders on the run after serious crimes

Three men and one woman alleged to have committed a string of offences are on the run from Lake Illawarra police.
The alleged offenders, aged between 26 and 54 years old, are wanted for questioning and officers have called on the public's help.
Jamie Carlson, aged 34, is wanted for an alleged domestic violence assault related offence.
He is 175 centimetres tall with a medium build with brown hair and blue/grey eyes.
Carlson is known to frequent Kanahooka and surrounding suburbs.
Richard Dutton is wanted for alleged offensive behaviour and destroy property related offences.
The 38-year-old is 180cms tall with a medium build with brown hair and blue/grey eyes.
Dutton is known to frequent Horsley, Dapto and Koonawarra.
Steven Donley, aged 54, is wanted for and alleged goods in personal custody related offence.
He is described as 175cms tall with a solid build with grey hair and brown eyes.
Donley is known to frequent Mount Warrigal and surrounding suburbs.
While 26-year-old Nadia Hassan is wanted for alleged contravene apprehended violence order related offence.
She is 155cms tall with a thin build with brown hair and green/hazel eyes.
Nassan is known to frequent Lake Heights and surrounding suburbs.
Police have urged anyone with information on the wanted people to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.