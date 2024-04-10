Camera shy Uber driver sacked after exposing genitals to teen passenger

From the comfort of his car, it appeared an Uber driver wasn't shy when he exposed his genitals to his passengers and asked them for a threesome.
But leaving Wollongong courthouse on Wednesday, father-of-four Mohammad Niaz was quick to cover up his face from the waiting media following his sentence.
On February 25, 2023, the Lake Heights man picked up a young couple who were regular passengers that would contact him on his private number to circumvent the Uber app.
The couple, a man and a 17-year-old girl, began discussing sex while sitting in the back of the car, prompting Niaz to try and join in on the conversation, asking the girl if she would like to "f--- and have a threesome".
Niaz, 63, then pulled out his penis and held it in his hand.
"He's trying to be part of the party, but he's the Uber driver," the magistrate said of the situation.
"It should never have happened," defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt said.
Using his mobile phone, the girl's boyfriend took a picture of Niaz' genitals. The couple were then driven to the the girl's home.
Niaz picked the pair up ten days later, with a stop at a 7/11 service station on the way to their destination.
The girl got out of the car and took note of Niaz' vehicle registration.
She called her mother while in the 7/11 store to confirm she had been picked up by the same driver who exposed himself.
The mother contacted police who arrived at the girl's address at the same time Niaz dropped her off.
Officers introduced themselves and Niaz admitted he previously picked the couple up.
Police were provided the picture of Niaz' genitals and Niaz was handed a notice to attend court after being charged with carrying out a sexual act without consent.
Niaz pleaded guilty to the single charge, with the court hearing Uber had suspended his licence and that he also lost future employment with the NDIS that he was in training for.
"He is now devoting himself to his religion and helping out with the church," Mr Schmidt said, adding Niaz moved from Pakistan to Australia in 1990 to study commerce.
Mr Schmidt said Niaz had suffered extra-curial punishment following the crime, after he alleged the couple blackmailed him, saying they would drop the charges if he paid them $20,000.
Niaz claimed that he told them he had no money, but handed his car over to the pair for 15 days before they allegedly caused $15,000 worth of damage to it.
The court heard the matter was being investigated.
Mr Schmidt said Niaz was instantly remorseful and thought the teenager "was a lot older" than 17.
The magistrate imposed a 18-month community corrections order and Niaz left court covering his face with an exercise book.
