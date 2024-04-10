Flooding asks questions of state's transport plans for Wollongong

The wall of water that descended on the Illawarra in the early hours of Saturday morning has raised fresh questions about the suitability of the three train stations in the region selected for additional housing under the state government's signature transport oriented development program.
In December, the NSW government accidentally released a list of train stations where it proposed to lift height limits and increase housing density. These included Corrimal, North Wollongong and Dapto.
The government later released the full policy which would allow residential apartment buildings up to 21 metres no matter the zoning within 400 metres and apartment buildings and shop-top housing in local and commercial centres.
These changes were slammed by local governments, including Wollongong, which decried what it termed a one-size fits all approach.
In addition, in a report delivered to the February council meeting, council staff warned that each of the proposed stations had significant flooding constraints.
These concerns were borne out in last Saturday's downpour, with Corrimal, North Wollongong and Dapto all experiencing significant flooding.
A council spokesperson said that flooding needed to be considered in any planning proposals.
"Council's feedback to the NSW Government's housing reforms highlights our community's shared concerns about flood characteristics across the city, including within some of the proposed Transport Orientated Development precinct (TOD) precincts," a spokesperson said.
"The recent flooding event has strengthened Council's position that flooding needs to be a consideration in future land use planning policy."
During the meeting, councillors also proposed Coniston and Unanderra as potential locations for the TOD program.
A spokesperson for the planning department said flooding was a key consideration in the selection of the stations.
"The department analysed 305 stations, examining a range of factors including risk of flood and bush fire. Councils with a nominated TOD site have been asked for their feedback," the spokesperson said.
"Flood mitigation strategies and the assessment of flood impacts on a development will remain key responsibilities of councils as the primary consent authority for any new homes in their local area."
Anne Marrett, a member of the Corrimal Community Action Group, said future developments needed to be "integrated" and take a wider approach to understanding the impact on water flows.
"If you're going to bring in medium density development with lots of houseblocks sealed with dual occupancy as well as apartments, you're going to increase the runoff hugely," she said.
"I can't see how that won't be devastating."
Flooding experts have suggested that the areas of worst damage were legacy developments that were uncontrolled or built on low lying land.
Hydrologist Anthony Barthelmess said there were areas that have been built on that would not be allowed for development following the raft of policies that were introduced after the deadly 1998 floods. Mr Barthelmess said the policies that were in place largely struck the right balance between allowing development and preventing flooding from occurring.
"You're always going to have two ends of the extreme, you're going to have overcautious council officers who will apply development controls even in a more conservative way than they are supposed to and always have overzealous developers who want to push boundaries, that's the nature of it," he said.
"I think the documents, the paperworks that exists for planning controls, I think they draw a very reasonable line between balancing the development of the floodplain versus the social and economic outcomes of the impact of that development."
One development that has had to follow strict flooding requirements is the Corrimal Coke Works. Adjacent to Railway Street - which flooded on Saturday - and with the Towradgi Creek running through the southern end of the site, the developer had to complete multiple flood studies as part of the approval process.
Currently in the demolition phase, Steve Ball, senior project director said while the site itself was unscathed, staff supported the neighbourhood cleanup with hands on deck and machinery.
"There has been no effect on the demolition works occurring on The Works site and we are progressing as expected with demolition," he said.
Mr Ball said the development would improve the resilience of the surrounding area.
"The proposed relocation of the creek will result in a major embellishment of the waterway that will allow for significantly larger stormwater volumes to be managed through the flood channel."
