In times of trouble, our community's care and compassion comes to the fore

The rain event on April 5 highlighted the strength of neighbourhoods and communities in times of disaster and crisis.
Thanks to all who have showed care and compassion to those impacted by the rain and inundation on the weekend.
We all enjoy living in a beautiful part of the world, but it we have always known it comes with inherent hazards due to our climate and topography.
The Illawarra has always been known for its temperate rainforest, remnants of which are still evident at the base of some parts of the escarpment.
This event has demonstrated that we need to work collectively to manage more frequent and intense storm.
Council will continue to collect data and information from the rain event and apply this to our future flood studies, which we continually review and upgrade.
This will inform decisions on where flood management infrastructure is installed in future and whether our existing assets are serving their purpose.
The community has important role to play by monitoring potential threats, whether it be concerns about infrastructure, waterways or even litter management.
Around 60 per cent of identified water courses in our LGA are on private property and we need to be mindful of placing structures, landscaping materials or waste around these waterways which can contribute to the debris load during significant rain events such as what we experienced last weekend.
We can all contribute to the safety and wellbeing of our community.
In the aftermath of a disaster our levels of anxiety are heightened, personally and as a community, and we need to be mindful of our wellbeing and safety of our neighbourhoods. In addition to looking after one another, please utilise information on support on offer through Service NSW or by visiting one of the Recovery Centres in Thirroul or Warrawong. Lifeline is also available on 13 11 14 for those who need support.
Gordon Bradbery, Lord Mayor of Wollongong
