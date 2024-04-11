'Bring coffee': Wollongong cafe owner's side hustle in cocaine supply

After working long hours at his Keira Street cafe, Daniel Treneski found a side hustle in supplying bags of cocaine.
Treneski, 39, was arrested at his business, Cafe Adore, on May 31, 2023 after Raptor Squad detectives busted a large-scale drug operation involving a disparate group of alleged players.
He confessed to his role at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, pleading guilty to dealing with $17,000 in cash reasonably suspected to be the proceeds of crime and two counts of supplying cocaine, totalling 82 grams.
Officers involved in strike force Gindurra planted secret cameras and listening devices in the Corrimal Street apartment of Mustajab Turi: the alleged mainplayer of the syndicate.
Detectives were able to watch the comings and goings of more than 10 alleged members of the group, including Treneski, who on one occasion left the apartment with bags of cocaine down his pants.
Agreed facts tendered in court state Treneski and Turi left Cafe Adore in a Mitsubishi Outlander on February 23, 2023 and arrived at Heathcote McDonald's, where Turi allegedly met someone in a black Mercedes.
Turi allegedly got back into the Outlander carrying a shoulder bag and the pair drove back to Wollongong.
Treneski is captured on camera entering Turi's unit in April before he put some cash on the kitchen bench, with Turi allegedly later handing over two bags of cocaine to Treneski.
"Eight and a half," Treneski says, with Turi allegedly replying, "Eight and a half, alright". Treneski puts the coke down the front of his pants and leaves.
Treneski is allegedly ordered by Turi to "bring coffee" to a party hosted at his apartment two days later. Treneski enters the unit soon after and says, "I've got seventeen here", as he hands over a bundle of cash.
Treneski was heard discussing that he was expecting to receive thousands more in cash later that week.
In May, Treneski is again caught on camera in Turi's kitchen as Turi allegedly weighs cocaine before putting it into bags.
"There is 26 grams here ... do you have much sold?", Turi allegedly asked.
"Maybe about five people message for tonight," Treneski said, noting his plans to "drive around all night". He left the unit with the cocaine and was arrested 11 days later.
Cafe Adore closed last year. Treneski will be sentenced at a later date.
Turi is on remand and is yet to enter pleas to his charges.
