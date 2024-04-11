Investigation into Wollongong teacher continues as new touching charge laid

Investigations into an Illawarra teacher accused of sexually touching students are continuing, with a further charge laid after another complainant reported allegations to police.
William Robert Carberry was arrested on March 6 after being charged with four counts of intentionally sexually touching a child aged between 10 and 16 at the school he worked at.
He was released on bail and must comply with a raft of conditions.
The 56-year-old wasn't required to appear at Wollongong Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Wednesday, April 10, where it was revealed a fifth charge was laid relating to a third complainant.
Formal pleas are yet to be entered.
Police will allege Carberry made advances towards the students and that he sexually touched them on separate occasions.
The court heard on Wednesday that investigations into the teacher's alleged actions are ongoing, with the possibility that "a significant amount of further complainants" may come forward.
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie requested an adjournment for six weeks and asked permission for her client to be excused from appearing in court on the next occasion.
Following Carberry's bail application in March, a Department of Education spokesperson said the school was continuing to assist police.
"The school reported the matter as soon as it became aware of the allegations," the spokesperson said.
Carberry has been banned from engaging in any child-related employment and must report to police three times a week as part of his release conditions.
He is not required to appear for his next mention on May 22.
