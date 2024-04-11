Illawarra's artisans on show this weekend at the Wollongong Makers Market

Are you prepared for Mother's Day next month? The Wollongong Makers Market must just be your chance to find a truly special gift.
The UOW Innovation Campus will host the market on April 13 and 14, giving local artisans and artists a chance to showcase and sell their work.
The market will have nearly 100 stalls, including food stalls, that will be selling ceramics, jewellery, paintings and much more, along with a live jazz band from the Wollongong Conservatorium of Music.
The markets run twice a year in April and November, and are a chance for the local community to connect with the stallholders.
Diane Mayberry is a local bookbinder who sells hand-bound books with original screen-printed covers and screen-printed tea towels among other items.
She says the markets are better to her than online sales.
"I get way more exposure from being at a market like this," Ms Mayberry said. "I get connections, people see my work and then ask me for custom items as well."
Ms Mayberry began bookbinding in university where she says she found "a love for it" and says the market is a terrific opportunity to "buy local and handmade products".
Lisa Stuart is the organiser of the markets which have been held at the Innovation Campus for the last eight years.
She says they are a chance for the people of the Illawarra to find something truly unique.
"We just focus on being local and handmade and we try and keep the quality there so people can get something they really like, that's individual and they won't see again," Ms Stuart said.
"There's also choices, lots and lots of choices, so I like the fact that it takes a long time to go around to visit all the stores because there's so much to see."
Ms Stuart says the location offered by the Innovation Campus is very convenient.
"There's free parking, and they can walk or they can along the cycleway there," she said.
With the weekend's weather forecast to be dry and only partly cloudy it's a great chance to get out of the house and into the community.
