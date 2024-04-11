'No excuse': Magistrate's shock at Wollongong mum who sped on Maccas run

A Wollongong mum will remain off the road for a month after she was clocked travelling 40kmh over the speeding limit while on the way to McDonald's.
The magistrate flicked through Yun Han's traffic record as she considered the appeal for leniency in her licence suspension at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, April 11.
She noted it wasn't Han's first time flooring it.
"You do a lot of speeding, do you want me to count them?," Magistrate Claire Girotto said, tallying up seven incidents since 2014.
Asked what prompted her to travel 40kmh over, Han approached the bar table and replied in a faint voice: "My kids kept calling me ... they wanted McDonald's for dinner."
"That's not a reason to speed," the magistrate said.
"There's no excuse for driving that fast, particularly if your children are badgering you for McDonald's.
"You shouldn't have driven there at all, McDonald's is bad for you."
Taking into account Han's need to drive from Wollongong to Shellharbour for work, and to provide for her children and elderly parents, the magistrate disqualified Han from driving for four weeks.
