Coroner wants unsolved homicide team to look at Saso Ristevki's 2011 killing

The NSW coroner has recommended that the 2011 killing of Saso Ristevski in Lake Heights be referred to unsolved homicide detectives.
State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan carried out an inquest in April into the 37-year-old's shooting death outside the Ristevski family home in Barina Avenue.
She found that Mr Ristevki's death was homicide and referred it to the Unsolved Homicide Team (UHT) because there was "considerable public interest" in having the person responsible brought to justice.
NSW Police Force told the Mercury that the team would assess and evaluate the case to determine if a reinvestigation would take place.
"The matter was originally investigated thoroughly by the Homicide Squad and a number of criminal proceedings took place, with the last one only recently concluding," police said.
"Due to no person being convicted in relation to the actual murder, the matter had to be then referred to the coroner for inquest.
"Her Honour's findings were made and the matter referred to the UHT as per normal protocols."
Mr Ristevski, a University of Wollongong graduate born and raised in the Illawarra, lived with his parents in Lake Heights following his release from prison on parole for drug trafficking.
In her findings, Ms O'Sullivan said there was information circulating at the time that Mr Ristevski had hidden a large amount of cash at or near his home, and was known to loan money to associates.
There were reports of disputes between Mr Ristevski and a group of men linked to the supply of drugs.
On the evening of his death, September 28, 2011, Mr Ristevski returned home after dinner with a friend.
Between 8.30pm and 8.45pm, three men showed up and confronted Mr Ristevski.
An altercation ensued and Mr Ristevski was fatally shot in the chest.
The three men fled: two were last seen running toward Flagstaff Road and the other was believed to have run south down Barina Avenue.
Police began a lengthy investigation, which Ms O'Sullivan noted took place "over a number of years by experienced and senior investigators".
Two men were eventually charged in relation to the events surrounding Mr Ristevki's death, and police identified a third person of interest.
But the identity of the gunman remains unknown.
Victorian man Lloyd Murrell was sentenced in 2023 to seven years and seven months' imprisonment for the crime of assault with intent to rob in company, for his role in the confrontation at Mr Ristevski's home.
He was not accused of killing Mr Ristevski.
Warrawong resident Talatau Dal Amone, father of former St George Illawarra Dragons player Junior Amone, was found not guilty following a judge-only trial in 2023 of being an accessory before a serious indictable offence, that being assault with intent to rob in company.
He was not accused of being present when Mr Ristevski was shot, but police alleged he informed the three men about cash supposedly hidden at the home.
Ms O'Sullivan said the police investigation had identified a third person of interest.
"There is no doubt that Saso is greatly missed and lived by his family and many friends," she said.
"The sudden and violent circumstance in which Saso's life ended are both extremely tragic and distressing."
