Unanderra brewing company throws itself a second birthday bash this weekend

A Unanderra brewing company is set to celebrate its second birthday in style this weekend.
Seeker Brewing is throwing a birthday party on Saturday, April 13, from 4pm and has two new birthday beers to celebrate.
Lyre Byrdland, a band which is described in the event listing as a "10-piece instrumental groove machine" and a "powerhouse of party music", will headline the night.
The band will kick off at 7.30pm and when they're done a DJ will keep the party going.
Seeker's head brewer Jeff Argent says the brewery wanted to give back to the community.
"We love a good celebration," Mr Argent said.
"It doesn't take us much to celebrate what we do here and putting on a band like this is a good way to say thank you for the regulars and people that have supported us.
"We just love seeing people come here and have a good time."
The two special birthday beers will be Sabro Society, an oat cream double IPA and Red Wizard, a red IPA.
The brewery will also be running giveaways on the day and is hoping to have games being played as part of the celebrations.
"Probably even the get the basketball ring out later," Mr Argent said.
Seeker's website says the company was born "from the vibrant music scene and thirst for adventure" that the Illawarra region cultivates, their second birthday party will certainly contribute to those.
Seeker Brewing closes around midnight.
