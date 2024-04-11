Australia Post investigates after van clatters into Barrack Point house

An investigation is underway after an Australia Post van banged into a Barrack Heights home mid-afternoon Thursday.
No-one was injured in the incident but the house suffered a nasty open wound.
Fire & Rescue NSW Shellharbour was called to the Strata Avenue property about 1:50pm and offered immediate assistance.
"He forgot to put his handbrake on and the van rolled forward," a Fire and Rescue NSW Shellharbour officer said.
"It rolled for maybe five to 10 metres, it got a little bit of movement, it penetrated the wall out.
"When we got there they'd moved the van, but we had to stabilise the house.
"The guy who owned it [the house] just got there as the Australia Post guy parked it on the street."
Australia Post is aware of an incident involving a delivery partner, the corporation said.
"As there is currently an investigation into the incident, we cannot comment further," the spokesperson said.
