The Illawarra wildlife carer hosting a murder mystery to help our wombats

Australia's wildlife can be mischievous little critters but for volunteers like Leanne Cummins, that's exactly how they like it.
Ms Cummins runs Growing Joey's, a registered wildlife carer organisation that fosters orphaned wildlife until they are ready to be released back into the wild.
Currently Ms Cummins is fostering all kinds of animals, including wallabies, kangaroos and three wombats which love to play.
Joey's will be hosting a murder mystery event in May to help raise money for their organisation which can receive wildlife when they are very small.
"We get them and they fit in the palm of our hand," Ms Cummins said.
"We keep them for about 18 months before they're big enough to go back to the wild."
The dedication of wildlife carers can not be understated with animals needing to be fed four or five times per day.
Ms Cummins says it can be difficult to take care of the animals when you need to fit in a job or are studying but says she has had help.
"I couldn't have done it so far without my family," she said.
"I've got some good friends who come and help and as they get bigger it gets easier."
When the animals first arrive and are smaller they require to be fed five times a day but when they are older it is only twice.
For volunteers like Ms Cummins, the day you release the animals (which she affectionately calls "her kids") back into the wild can be hard.
"It's awful.
"We've released a few lots now and we actually release onto a property so they get to see them occasionally.
"We know that they're ok and to see them back in the wild is, it's just what you do it for."
Growing Joey's is hosting an animal-themed murder mystery on Friday, May 17.
Who Killed Winky Will is being held at Wollongong Tennis Club and will raise funds for Growing Joey's to install new fences which Ms Cummins says will help them to "take in more animals and to look after the ones they have better".
"We've done some murder mysteries before ... and we just thought we can do this, let's give it a go."
The murder mystery is set in the bush of Mount Keira and features an assortment of Australian wildlife including possums and kookaburras.
"It's being held at a club where people can buy dinner if they want or they can just come and have a drink and play the game."
If you do find injured wildlife please call WIRES Australia on 1300 094 737.
