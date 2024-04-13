Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The Illawarra wildlife carer hosting a murder mystery to help our wombats

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
April 14 2024 - 6:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leanne Cummins with three Wombats that she is taking care of. Picture by Robert Peet
Leanne Cummins with three Wombats that she is taking care of. Picture by Robert Peet

Australia's wildlife can be mischievous little critters but for volunteers like Leanne Cummins, that's exactly how they like it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.