Windang playground removed due to safety concerns caused by erosion

A popular lakeside playground has been removed by council workers after fears it would fall into Lake Illawarra following erosion issues.
The playground at Windang foreshore was removed by construction workers on Friday, April 12, around 7.30 am.
Now Wollongong City Council has said it will build a new park nearby.
Wollongong City Council's General Manager Greg Doyle and Director Infrastructure and Works Joanne Page were both onsite to inspect the area this morning.
Mr Doyle said, "In some ways, Windang was fortunate in that local homes and properties didn't experience flooding like some of our other suburbs did in last weekend's weather event".
"However, it's clear the natural disaster has had a significant impact on the Windang foreshore area and public spaces.
"We will build a new playground in nearby parklands for locals and visitors to enjoy as we know this special area is important to so many."
In a media release, Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery acknowledged there was an "underlying issue with erosion along the Windang foreshore area".
"However, the significant rainfall last weekend and volume of stormwater that has entered the lake over the past week has seen a rapid increase in erosion," Cr Bradbery said.
The removal comes 18 months after the council were first notified about erosion problems when a foot jetty was washed away according to local Klayten Searl.
"The erosion to the bank has been going on since the lake was opened really, but significantly over the last four to five years it has been eroding away at the bank," Mr Searl said.
Early this week Mr Searl says the council began working on a report that is due to be released by August 2024.
"Well unfortunately the kid's playground has literally started to fall into the lake now due to the erosion.
"It's extremely lucky that there was no kids on the playground itself when it fell away because it literally has collapsed."
The Illawarra Mercury initially spoke to Mr Searl on Thursday, April 11, before the removal of the playground.
He said it was "typical council covering their tracks" when the Mercury spoke with him after the removal.
"If they were concerned about public safety they would have obviously done something 18 months ago when the jetty first washed down the lake."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.