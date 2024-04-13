What boating officers are focused on as the season approaches its end

As the boating season draws to a close and the school holidays begin, NSW Maritime officers are spending their weekend ensuring people enjoy the Illawarra's waters responsibly.
Statewide, 14 people have died in boating incidents since July 2023, double the number of deaths to the same time the previous financial year.
But there have been no deaths in the Illawarra despite a series of tragedies in 2020 and 2021 involving boats that launched from Bellambi boat ramp.
Boating education officer Ray Lonsdale and boating safety officer Luke Macdonald put this down at least in part to the heightened presence of NSW Maritime and a sustained focus on education in the area in the wake of the deaths.
"Our increased presence in the past two years has been a contributing factor in the reduction of lives lost off that ramp," Mr Lonsdale said.
Education remains the focus for NSW Maritime in its final safety campaign of the season, with Mr Lonsdale explaining it is "all about a reduction in incidents".
NSW Maritime officers are out along the Illawarra coast on April 13 and 14, checking people are complying with the law and know how to be safe and responsible.
Ms Lonsdale's role involves visiting boat ramps to speak to boaters about to head out, in the hopes of changing any unsafe behaviours before they even hit the water.
"I'm promoting the use of life jackets and educating the boaters on the safest way to behave on the water," Mr Lonsdale said.
Lifejackets are a major focus for NSW Maritime this operation, as always, with 11 of the 14 people who have died this financial year not wearing one at the time.
Boating safety officers are checking people have appropriate and serviced lifejackets - and enough for the number of passengers on board - as well as other safety equipment.
While compliance with the relevant laws forms part of Mr Macdonald's role, his main consideration is also education and he says his approach is about talking to people and answering their questions.
So far since July there have also been 103 serious boating incidents in which rough weather, such as strong winds and choppy waters, was a factor.
Mr Lonsdale said there had been issues in the past with boaters travelling down from Sydney to Bellambi without checking the weather, and then not wanting to abandon their plans after driving so far.
He checked with those visiting from out of area if they knew alternatives, he said, such as Lake Illawarra or inside the breakwater at Port Kembla.
NSW Maritime says the recent severe weather and flooding has had lingering effects, including fast-flowing currents, debris in the water, and navigational markers having moved.
There has also been an increase in the number of serious towing incidents, such as waterskiing and tubing, with seven in NSW in the past nine months, up from three the financial year before.
