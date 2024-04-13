Voloder brace fires Coniston into Illawarra Premier League's top spot

Coniston have fired a warning shot to their Illawarra Premier League rivals after thrashing fellow contender Wollongong Olympic 3-0 on Saturday.
In a much-anticipated top-of-the-table battle at PCYC Wollongong, the visitors were able to make the better fist of their chances to secure victory and leapfrog Olympic into top spot on the table.
Last year's grand final winners got on the board in the lead-up to halftime when import Temma Nomura fired the ball into the back of the net before Adam Voloder's double in the second stanza put the exclamation point on the win.
The result means that 'Cono' remain unbeaten this campaign.
"We've had a good start to the season and, coming up against big opposition, we're delivering the results. And we're just going to continue pushing forward," Coniston star Toby Norval told the Mercury post-match.
"We're too fit, we're too good and too fast as well, and we're just going to keep peppering teams and get the results because we get the goals."
Here were the key things to emerge from Saturday's clash:
Both sides had some half-chances in the opening stages, but neither could break the deadlock inside 10 minutes.
Coniston's best opportunity came through Voloder, who forced Olympic goalkeeper Ben McGinnes to make a good low save. From the ensuing corner, Harris Anagostopoulos flew high inside the box, but he couldn't control his header.
At the other end, Kade Kinsella was looking the most threatening player for the hosts.
The talented striker had a golden chance around the half-hour mark when he danced his way around gloveman Jair Fernandez and, from a wide angle, his cross went across the goalmouth and was knocked out of play by a Cono defender.
Temma takes his chance
While Olympic had dominated the play for a short period, it was Coniston who found the opener before halftime.
A nice cross from Tyson Black found the feet of Nomura, who drilled the ball into the back of the net from short range.
The goal against the run of play seemed to stun Olympic players and the PCYC crowd, with the score remaining 1-0 at the break.
It was an impressive finish from Nomura, who was among Coniston's most high profile recruits during the off-season.
The former J-League talent brings a wealth of invaluable experience to the club, and has looked in good touch since arriving in the Illawarra.
Olympic needed to make a statement early in the second half, and they received a golden opportunity when Jarvis Patterson was dragged down inside the Coniston box.
Rick Goodchild has gained a reputation as a penalty expert during his long IPL career and he stepped up to take the shot from the spot. However, his attempt was denied by a superb low save to his right from Fernandez.
Fernandez is no stranger to the Premier League, having played a key role in Woonona's 2020 league championship win.
The gloveman made some incredible saves for the Sharks that year and - after spending some time away from the IPL - he looks like a shrewd pick up for Cono this season.
"A penalty save is always amazing, it set us up on the right foot for the second half," Norval said.
"A win like that gives us amazing confidence. We'll keep pushing and keep going for it. We're in first place now, so we've just got to hold this position."
Both sides continued to play positive football during the second stanza.
Olympic's best chance to score came when Patterson took aim from long range, but Fernandez was up to the challenge.
Instead, it was the visitors who put their foot on the throat.
Another nice cross found the head of Adam Voloder, who made no mistake from short range to give Coniston a 2-0 advantage.
The talented striker - who returned to JJ Kelly Park in 2024 after a short stint with the South Coast Flame - then put the game beyond doubt soon after, sliding the ball past gloveman McGinnes to extend their lead to 3-0.
It would prove to be the last crucial moment of Saturday's game.
While Coniston are on a high after such an impressive win, the result was Olympic's first blemish on their 2024 IPL record.
Post-match, Olympic captain Chris Price said it was a disappointing performance from his side.
"That was not up to our standards, and Coniston came in with a lot of intent. They took their chances and they got the win," he said.
"If we took our chances, it would change the momentum of the game - but it is what it is. But no excuses, we've had a tough couple of weeks like everybody because we haven't been able to play. But we've got to be a little bit better than that, and get back to the lofty standards that we know that we're capable of.
"But we'll look to bounce back as quickly as we can. That's the beauty of football, you always have another game coming up. I think we have another one mid-week (in the Australia Cup) so we'll turn our attention to that, and go again next weekend.
"We'll look to get back into the winner's circle and go from there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.