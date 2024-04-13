Five victims confirmed dead in Bondi Junction stabbing attack

Police have confirmed that five people have died in a stabbing attack at Westfield Bondi Junction and an officer has fatally shot the assailant.
Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke provided further details on the major incident in a press conference on Saturday evening.
He said the attacker walked into the shopping centre about 3.10pm and left a short time later, before returning about 3.20pm.
Mr Cooke said the man then "engaged with" nine people and stabbed them with a knife.
A NSW Police inspector who was nearby went to the centre and was directed by members of the public to the location of the attacker
As she walked quickly behind the assailant on level five, Mr Cooke said, he turned to face her and raised his knife.
The inspector then shot him dead, an action Mr Cooke said had saved lives.
He said police had no evidence at this stage about a potential motive or ideology, but had not ruled out terrorism.
"From preliminary enquiries it would appear that this person has acted alone," he said.
"I am content that there is no continuing threat."
The attacker has not been identified.
Mr Cooke said other victims were in hospital, including people in serious or critical condition.
Paramedics have taken eight people, including a young child reported to be a baby, to several hospitals including St Vincent's, St George, Royal North Shore and Royal Prince Alfred.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the service sent "40 resources", including four medical teams, to the scene after receiving multiple triple-0 calls.
Police have declared a critical incident and are working through the crime scene.
People were urged to avoid the area in the wake of the attack.
Witnesses reported on social media hearing the gunshots.
SBS reporter Ricardo Goncalves was in the northern side of the shopping centre at the time and reported on the platform X (formerly Twitter) that he saw people running.
"About 20 minutes before that there seemed to be a lot of screaming and yelling from what may have been on the road... about 15 minutes after the screaming and yelling, we noticed some people yelling and at that point we heard what sounded like gunshots," he said, saying he recalled "at least two".
Video posted to social media by Mr Goncalves shows people running across a walkway connecting two of the centre's buildings.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.