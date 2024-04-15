Wollongong markets no longer city's best kept secret after thousands turn up

The Wollongong Makers Market took over the University of Wollongong's Innovation campus at the weekend for one of the markets' best-attended showings in its eight-year existence.
Event organiser Lisa Stuart said the markets brought the community together.
"It was really good, so many people turned up," Ms Stuart said.
"It was exciting ... we've got a big following now and it's nice and relaxed too."
It was the perfect weekend for the handmade markets, with glorious climate and the Innovation Campus providing the ideal setting for nearly 100 stalls.
"It was great weather, that was a highlight and it was a highlight just seeing everyone again.
"You know, I really love all those people that come and set up," she said, going on to describe the North Wollongong campus as "a really great space".
The gathering gives local artists and artisans the opportunity to sell their work and expand their network.
A live jazz band on the ground floor was well-received while the food stalls received rave reviews from attendees.
Customers at the markets were treated to locally-made jewellery, artworks, ceramics and even hand-embroidered tooth fairy pillows.
If you missed out on the markets this time, you're in luck - they'll be back in November, with stallholder take-up already impressive.
