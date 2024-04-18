Unanderra site with links to businessman Vito Pennimpede back on the market

An industrial property at Unanderra with links to embattled businessman Vito Pennimpede has returned to the market.
This was after the property was fiercely contested at auction last year.
A bidding war resulted in more than 50 bids being placed at last year's auction, before it eventually sold for $2,510,000 plus GST.
However, the co-selling agent, Simon Kersten from Colliers Wollongong said the sale had ultimately not settled.
As a result, the property is listed for auction again on May 3.
Meanwhile, Mr Pennimpede's lavish mansion, 'Villa Carla', one of the region's most expensive and recognisable properties, remains for sale.
Administrators in control of collapsed Wollongong-based building firm Project Coordination have been granted more time by the courts to get paused projects restarted and to pursue and realise company assets.
Dozens of creditors believe they are owed money following the collapse of the firm.
The collapse has also resulted in a series of employees in the Illawarra losing their jobs.
Meanwhile, in auction news, more than a dozen bidders have vied for a Balgownie property with considerable development potential.
The auction was an emotional occasion as the home had been in the same family since the 1950s.
Selling agents, Paul Piacentin and Aaron Dean from Stone Real Estate Illawarra gave us the lowdown on the sale.
A Sydney-based buyer has scored a "genuine waterfront" property at Oak Flats for under $1 million.
However, a knockdown-rebuild appears the most likely option for the new owner, given the home's rundown state.
The home, located at 9 Bridge Avenue sits on a 760 square metre block in a prime position.
The property sold under the hammer for $920,000.
A family has sold their beloved family home at Kiama Downs, after a tragic change in life circumstances necessitated the difficult decision.
Jase Young, 38, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017, and has also experienced recent complications from a respiratory illness.
The family listed the home in order to ease the financial pressure, and cover treatment costs and surgeries where necessary.
The home sold for $2.45 million last week.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Homes of this calibre are a true rarity, with this Clarendon Home showcasing impressive space and impeccable executive style.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.