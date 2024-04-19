In cases of missed diagnosis of cancer, patients may have claim for damages Advertising Feature

If a cancer diagnosis is missed or delayed by a medical practitioner, the patient may have the right to make a medical negligence claim in certain circumstances. - Michelle Walsh, Turner Freeman Lawyers

Michelle Walsh is the Managing Partner of the Wollongong and Canberra Offices of Turner Freeman. Picture supplied

A cancer diagnosis is devastating for a person and their family.



However when a diagnosis of cancer is delayed or missed, the consequences for the person and their family can be catastrophic.

Patients rely upon timely diagnosis by medical practitioners to maximise their chances of making a full recovery and often their chance of survival.

If a cancer diagnosis is missed or delayed by a medical practitioner, the patient may have the right to make a medical negligence claim in certain circumstances, according to Michelle Walsh, Managing Partner of the Wollongong and Canberra Offices of Turner Freeman Lawyers.

"Firstly the patient must prove that the medical practitioner breached their duty of care," Michelle says.



"This means you will need to establish that the treatment you received fell below the standard of care expected of a reasonably competent medical practitioner in their field. This could be a failure to properly examine you, order the appropriate diagnostic tests or accurately interpret test results.

"Secondly the patient must prove causation, in other words, that the delay in diagnosis and commencement of appropriate treatment has more likely than not caused harm that otherwise could have been avoided had appropriate treatment been provided sooner.

"For example, a delayed diagnosis can mean the cancer grows and spreads to lymph nodes and other organs and may require more invasive treatment."

Tragically, in missed cancer diagnosis claims, the harm that results is often a terminal diagnosis or a more shortened life expectancy.

"If breach of duty of care and causation is proven, then the person is entitled to damages for the harm suffered," Michelle says.

"Damages include non-economic loss which are damages for pain and suffering and loss of expectation of life; economic loss for any lost income; damages for future economic loss or loss of earning capacity; reimbursement of past medical expenses and damages for future treatment expenses.

"Damages can also be recovered for care and assistance provided to the person for assistance with activities of daily living including domestic and personal care such as cooking, cleaning, shopping, showering, dressing."

There is a 3 year time limit to bring a claim.



"The three years starts from the date the claim is discoverable, which is when the person knows or ought to have known that the injury occurred, that it is caused by negligence and that the injury is sufficiently serious to justify bringing the claim," Michelle says.