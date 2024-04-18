Wollongong police searching for man who went missing over a month ago

Wollongong police are looking for a man who has not been seen in over a month.
Sung Choi, also known as Henry, was last seen in the Wollongong area on Sunday, March 10.
Police and Sung's family are concerned for his welfare.
Sung is of South Korean background and is described as being 175 centimetres tall, of Asian appearance, with a medium build and brown hair.
Anyone who sees Sung or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The reference number is E80071937.
