The only thing average about the Port Kembla Festival was the weather

The daylight hours were just the half of it at Port Kembla Festival on Saturday.
And as miserable as the weather was on Saturday, the vibe in Wentworth Street and beyond was the exact opposite.
The tropical fashion statements may have been covered up by hoodies and the odd coat even, but the sense of community was clearly evident.
There was an absorbing afternoon of live music, art, food and brews before the action heated up long into the evening.
