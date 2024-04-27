Old Illawarra mine site would become 'eco-tourism' resort under $185m plans

An old Illawarra coal mine site would be turned into a lush 6-star "eco-resort" under the latest in a string of plans for the land, none of which have been realised.
The new $185 million proposal for the Escarpment Resort Avondale replaces the broken dream of a Greg Norman golf course for the old Huntley mine site, instead focusing on enjoyment of the area's natural assets.
The resort would be an "economically significant and a landmark tourism project for the region", proponents say.
With 47 villas, plus 15 "glamping pavilions" and spa facilities it would be a relatively "low-key" luxury operation, according to a scoping study which draws parallels with the 6-star Emirates resort at Wolgan Valley in the Blue Mountains.
The Huntley site west of Dapto has for many years been subject to various plans for development, most famously an 18-holf course and spa championed by former Australian golfer Norman for hotel group Silkari.
Its dilapidated mine administration building was used as a "base" for filming of the boot camp show SAS Australia in late 2021. Glampers at the Escarpment Resort Avondale could expect a greater level of comfort than the spartan camp beds used by the SAS contestants.
The surrounding environment would be a main drawcard after the lantana, wild tobacco and other weeds had been removed from the foothills property.
It would be built with no further clearing of native vegetation and would fund proper rehabilitation of the environment there.
"The proposed development provides an economic pathway for private stewardship and is consistent with this vision as it will achieve the restoration and rehabilitation of highly disturbed land as a result of former mining activities, and supports the ongoing regeneration of natural habitats on the land," the scoping study states.
Remnant mine structures and equipment could be repurposed into hotel facilities with interpretive signs and walkways, with the skeletal frame of the old coal pavilion becoming an indoor-outdoor restaurant.
The scoping study for the new proposal has been lodged by Sydney-based architecture firm Turner Studio, launching a Major Projects application process as a State Significant Development.
This means it will be Planning Minister Paul Scully, the Member for Wollongong, who decides whether the project is approved.
It involves a smaller development footprint (at one stage up to 300 rooms) and none of the residences which caused Chinese-backed Silkari owner Visionary Investment Group's plans to be rejected by Wollongong City Council in 2017.
Those residences were on top of the already-approved Norman-linked golf course and resort and while they were eventually given the tick in the Land and Environment Court, Visionary's companies linked to the plan went into liquidation in 2020 and 2021 and the land was sold.
The new proponents, Avondale Escarpment Pty Ltd, pledged an inclusive public consultation process.
"This is an economically significant and a landmark tourism project for the region," its community participation plan states.
"The site does not have large communities on its boundary due to its location.
"It does however have environmental, Aboriginal and employment heritage significance for different groups within the regional community.
"Community participation will need to be calibrated with these project characteristics in mind."
It promises both technology-based and traditional consultation.
