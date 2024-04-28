Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Environment

Koalas Mack and Gage released into bushland on edge of the Illawarra

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 28 2024 - 6:05pm, first published 3:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two koalas were released back into the wild today by Environment Minister Penny Sharpe. Picture supplied
Two koalas were released back into the wild today by Environment Minister Penny Sharpe. Picture supplied

Two koalas named Mack and Gage have been released into bushland on the edge of the Illawarra as the government commits $5 million to establish a koala care centre in the Macarthur region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Environment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.