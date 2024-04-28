Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Shellharbour real estate agent's months of stress after builder's collapse

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
April 29 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Mannex can finally open the doors to her real estate agency after months of delays. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Michelle Mannex can finally open the doors to her real estate agency after months of delays. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A Shellharbour real estate agent has finally been able to open the doors on their new premises, months after initially expected and having lost $32,000 when their builder "disappeared".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.