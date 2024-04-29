Landmark housing changes 'do nothing' to improve Illawarra affordability: CEO

Industry and advocates have welcomed changes pushed through by the state government to increase density around train stations, including at Corrimal, but the CEO of an Illawarra affordable housing provider has said the changes are a "lost opportunity".
Changes to the state's overarching planning policy were finalised today, Monday, April 29 to allow residential flat buildings and shop top housing up to six storeys within walking distance of 18 train stations in Sydney, the Illawarra and the Hunter and Central Coast.
The change is part of the state government's push to increase the supply of housing and address the soaring cost of housing around the state.
Illawarra housing advocate Phillip Balding said the changes were a "huge win" for the region.
"It's a huge win for affordability and a win for the community."
Along with increases in heights, at least two per cent of floor space in projects over 2000 square metres must be delivered as affordable housing, managed by a Community Housing Provider, in perpetuity.
However, Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair said the changes would not address the cost of housing in the Illawarra.
"The requirement for two per cent is grossly inadequate and will effectively do nothing at all to ease the housing crisis," she said.
"It is terribly disappointing and a huge lost opportunity for the government to demonstrate that they are committed to the sort of reform that's needed to increase the supply of affordable housing."
Ms Adair said the provision would mean only one apartment in a block of 50 would be affordable.
"And we need thousands of homes right now."
The property industry welcomed the changes but also said more could be done.
Property Council Illawarra regional director Michelle Guido said the amendments were a step in the right direction but said the restrictions on height and affordability requirements would lead to challenges for feasibility.
"There is no doubt in anyone's mind that the housing supply and affordability crisis is the single greatest issue impacting people in the Illawarra and we welcome the rapid progress made by the NSW Government to deliver the new Transport Oriented Development (TOD) SEPP,' Ms Guido said.
"This is a once in a generation opportunity to reshape the future pattern of development and to give industry the certainty and confidence to invest, we encourage the Minister for Planning and local councils to work with industry to ensure we make the most of the opportunity these bold reforms present."
Changes are also on the way for the precincts surrounding North Wollongong, Coniston and Dapto. Unanderra has been suggested by Wollongong City Council, but is not yet on the state government's list.
