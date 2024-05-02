Shell Cove mansion with rooftop bar, spa sets new suburb record

An uber-luxury Shell Cove home with its own rooftop bar and spa has changed hands, and set a new residential price record for the suburb.
The home, known as 'The Sanctuary' sold last week.
Selling agent, Amanda Bonnici from Ray White Shellharbour City said she couldn't reveal the sale price when contacted by the Mercury.
However, industry sources have indicated it was more than $6 million. Ms Bonnici said the home sold to a local buyer.
The result has smashed the previous sale price record for the suburb, which was $5 million.
Also at the high-end, an architect-designed Kiama Heights home has returned to the market, less than a year after it sold for nearly $4 million.
The home overlooks Loves Bay and features lift access.
Records show the home, located at 30 Elanora Road, previously sold in July 2023 for $3.95 million.
The home is now back on the market with a price guide of $4 million.
Ever dreamed of buying a property in prestige suburbs like Thirroul or Kiama?
A new report has outlined strategies for potentially purchasing entry-level homes in several blue-chip locations throughout the Illawarra.
Property valuation and advisory company Herron Todd White's latest report has a theme of "champagne locations on a beer budget", or attempting to buy reasonably priced property in prime suburbs.
We've identified what entry-level is in these areas of the Illawarra.
The first stage of a premium land release at Cordeaux Heights has hit the market, after several hundred prospective buyers already pre-registered interest in the project.
'Mungurra Rise' boasts views to the city and across the coast.
Located on Staff Road, the project is being marketed as offering "one of the most picturesque outlooks in the Illawarra", and is centred on a 13-hectare nature reserve.
A Melbourne-based buyer, previously from the Illawarra, will return to the region after snapping up their first property during a hard-fought auction.
It was one of several homes that sold at a Ray White auction night.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
