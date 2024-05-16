Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Entertainment

Why The Specials were so special

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
May 17 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE FOODS THAT BUILT THE WORLD

5.55pm, Saturday, SBS Viceland

This series offers biographies of a range of fast food businesses from a US-centric point of view.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.