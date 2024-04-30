Retirement community living offers big benefits for health and wellbeing Advertising Feature

Retirement communities foster physical wellbeing and social interaction. Picture Shutterstock

Residents in retirement villages get a boost in happiness and health, have more fun and connect with loved ones more often.

"This is because retirement communities encourage physical wellbeing and social interaction through facilities and amenities such as gyms, libraries, golf or bowling greens, theatres, and on-site concierge," Retirement Living Council executive director Daniel Gannon said.

A quarter of a million older Australians live in a retirement village, where two-bedroom units are, on average, 48 per cent cheaper than the median house price in the same postcode.

"It's an affordability value proposition that is hard to beat in a housing market that is currently out of reach to many Australians," Mr Gannon said.

The health and happiness offerings within these communities are critical.

"When it comes to health care, retirement village residents are 20 per cent less likely to require hospitalisation after only nine months living in one of these communities, leading to 14,000 avoided annual hospitalisations across Australia," he said.

"They achieve this through better-designed homes that minimise trips and falls, resulting in fewer visits to the GP, shorter hospital stays, and delayed entry into taxpayer-funded aged care.

"With the number of Australians over 75 set to increase by 70 per cent by 2040, more needs to be done to unlock the benefits of these age-friendly communities by increasing the supply of retirement villages and incentivising more older Australians to right-size."

Don't be lonely - get ready for Happy Hour

When discussing living in a retirement community, Lyn Williamson and Jenny Shaw couldn't recommend it more firmly; there's security, activity and camaraderie.

They both live at Sherwin Rise, near Melbourne.

"When I grew up, we grew up like this. You knew your neighbours, and everybody looked out for you and that's how it used to be like at my place. The lady over the road would jump in and it was the same, you saw someone on the street, you stopped and talked. So, I am really comfortable living here," Jenny said.

"There is something happening all the time. My sister will ring me and ask, 'What's on your social calendar today? Can I see you today? And I would say, 'Sorry, no. I have got Happy Hour later!

"I think the first night here I slept better than I did in ages because I knew the gate was locked. I knew if I needed somebody there are people around me, so I was really happy with the security."

"All the staff in the office, they can't be any more helpful. I haven't got a printer set up at home, I went over and used theirs the other day. You know you don't feel bad going in and asking," Lyn said.

"You know you don't want to live out your life lonely; that's not going to happen here," Jenny said.

"What's really funny is we know each other's appointments, so you are going to go see the dentist this afternoon, and then I will go now when do you have to see the vet?