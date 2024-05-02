Home owner left with repair job after Australia Post van hits Barrack Heights house

Three weeks ago an Australia Post contractor's van slammed into Adam Thomson's Barrack Heights home leaving a gaping hole, now he's being forced to project manage the repairs.
The van ran off Strata Avenue, along Mr Thomson's driveway and smashed into the front of his home leaving a hole a few metres wide.
That was on April 11 and the large hole remains, with the family who live there angry at the lack of help from Australia Post.
"The wife's been worried about the front of the house falling down," Mr Thomson said.
"There's a two-storey home on top of it [the hole] so there's a lot of weight."
Other than a visit by an Australia Post manager on the day of the accident, Mr Thomson claims he's had no help from the company and instead contacted their insurer Allianz.
"The stress that has being [sic] caused by the process and the lack of interest in this case from your insurance company, is starting to get on top of me," he told Allianz in an email that was provided to the Mercury.
His daughter's bedroom is right above the hole, she's now moved somewhere else and he's worried his home is structurally unsound.
"Should we be living somewhere else while this is being fixed," he asked Allianz.
In a written response to the Mercury an Australia Post spokeswoman said the crash was caused by a technical fault with a delivery van.
"We have extended our sincere apologies to the customer and understand the assessment and repair process is underway," she said.
"We acknowledge this resident's frustration and will continue to keep a close eye on the situation."
Mr Thomson is so worried about instability of his home that he called firefighters, with crews using pine wood to temporarily prop up the house.
No tradespeople have been sent to the home to assess damage or organise repairs, he organised a bricklayer to come on Wednesday, May 1.
Bakers Bricklaying owner Mark Baker will replace the pine with acrow props (tublar steel supports) until more permanent repairs can be made.
"It won't collapse because the brickwork on the corner's still up," he said.
Following the Mercury's involvement, Mr Thomson has received a call from Australia Post.
"I've got to send the quotes to Allianz ... they've got me project managing this," he said.
"I should not have to take time out of my life to get through the fixing of my house because your client run into it."
As Mr Thomson and his family wait for repairs he said security at his property has been compromised, with the hole allowing easy access for people to enter his backyard.
