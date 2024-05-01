The club that left us wiping egg off our faces

We had our say before a ball was kicked in anger when we shared our predictions for the season back in March.
There were some things that have come true, and some that well, ummm, were a bit off the mark, shall we say.
Now with the IPL in full flight, find out which club has defied the odds and had us wiping egg of our faces ... plus, after eight rounds, check out our wrap of the season so far.
The Wolves are in the midst of its National Premier League Men's campaign, as are the Stingrays, with Steve Gordon's team flying in the women's competition.
The local female top flight - the Illawarra Women's Premier League - has also just begun, with powerhouses Woonona, Shellharbour, and Albion Park all vying for the title.
