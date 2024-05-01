Three people in home sprayed with bullets during south-west Sydney shooting

Three people were lucky to escape uninjured after an overnight drive-by shooting in south-west Sydney.
They were inside a home on Briggs Place at St Helens Park, south of Campbelltown, when shots were allegedly fired into the property at 7.15pm on Wednesday, May 1.
When police officers arrived they found a house and car had been damaged.
"Police have been told a dark-coloured Audi sedan was seen leaving the location following the alleged shooting," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Three people were inside the home at the time, but there are no reports of injuries."
Police have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.
Officers have called on anyone with information or dashcam footage to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
