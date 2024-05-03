Port Kembla's Hurst sisters ready to go head-to-head at Ocean Queen Classic

More than 40 female surfers will compete across two divisions to be crowned the first winner of the Ocean Queen Classic in Woonona on Sunday.
Organised by Woonona Boardriders, the competition will hit the water at Woonona Beach from 7.30am on Sunday, May 5.
The competition is the region's first all-female invitation surf showdown and will crown the best surf talent in the junior and women's divisions.
Most of the women competing in the event will be from the Illawarra region, with some wildcards from Cronulla and the South Coast.
The local talent will include Port Kembla sisters Tyla, 18, and Charli Hurst 20.
"It's just the comp that's one for the girls which is really exciting just to kind of put the spotlight on girls surfing," Tyla Hurst said.
"So yeah hopefully the waves are good and we can have some fun out there."
Ms Hurst is hoping the event will encourage young girls to give surfing a chance to "see how fun it is".
"It would be great to see more girls surfing out there," she said.
"No matter your level of surfing it's just such a fun activity to do and just to get out there, outside in the sun and just getting your body moving."
Tyla will compete against her older sister Charli in the women's division on Sunday, opening up the possibility they will surf against each another.
"I think the events are going to be super fun, and I'm just really excited to see all my friends have a go," Charli said.
"So hoping for a good result, but still honestly just really wanna have fun and maybe get a heat with my sister, that'd be really cool, too."
Junior semi-finals are scheduled for 12:10pm and will be followed by open women's at 12:50pm before the finals start at 1:50pm and 2:10pm respectively.
Prizemoney for first place in the women's division is $3000 while the winner of the junior division nets a cool $1000 thanks to support from the community, an event spokesperson said.
