Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Port Kembla's Hurst sisters ready to go head-to-head at Ocean Queen Classic

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
May 3 2024 - 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyla Hurst will be competing in the Ocean Queen Classic alongside her sister Charli. Picture by Robert Peet
Tyla Hurst will be competing in the Ocean Queen Classic alongside her sister Charli. Picture by Robert Peet

More than 40 female surfers will compete across two divisions to be crowned the first winner of the Ocean Queen Classic in Woonona on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.