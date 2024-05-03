Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why Cliff Road's beachfront Housing Commission units were built on prime land

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
May 4 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
When the Housing Commission apartment block on Cliff Road was built in the early 1950s, no-one was at all bothered by its waterfront location. Picture by Sylvia Liber
When the Housing Commission apartment block on Cliff Road was built in the early 1950s, no-one was at all bothered by its waterfront location. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The presence of Department of Housing units on Cliff Road with its ocean views tends to surprise some people today.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.