Swedish stars of the 90s Roxette will joyride into Wollongong on 2025 tour

Nearly a decade after their last performance it was thought Roxette played their last concert. Wrong.
Now Wollongong has been added to the Swedish groups 2025 tour to Australia.
Five years on from the loss of singer Marie Fredriksson, Roxette's frontman Per Gessle is back on the road and will hit the WIN Entertainment Centre on March 9, 2025.
He'll be with Swedish singer Lena Philipsson in a show they say "promises to be a heartfelt tribute to Roxette's enduring legacy, offering fans a chance to reconnect with their timeless hits".
If you're a child of the late-80s and 90s you may have Roxette songs seared into your brain. From Dressed For Success, Listen To Your Heart, Dangerous, Fading Like A Flower, to the No.1s The Look, It Must Have Been Love and Joyride.
Homegrown Aussie act Boom Crash Opera will support the Swedish superstars in Wollongong.
