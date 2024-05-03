'You won't die': Violent, hangry Fairy Meadow Macca's customer scolded in court

A drunk tradie craving a McDonald's feed assaulted two workers behind the counter after growing frustrated for having to wait.
Dylan Piesley, 32, strolled into the Fairy Meadow restaurant with two women shortly after midnight on June 12 and became agitated while waiting for his food, prompting a worker to tell him to calm down.
Piesley reacted by going behind the counter and pushing the male worker in the chest.
Another worker grabbed Piesley around the waist and attempted to escort him out, but Piesley swung his left arm which hit the worker in the head and caused him to fall to the floor.
"I mean, really sir? You want your food right now and then you get the sh-ts with them," Magistrate Claire Girotto said of the incident.
"You're not going to die if you get fed five minutes after you're expected to."
Piesley threatened to stab the worker before he left, causing him immediate fear for his safety. Police arrived shortly after and tried to stop an aggressive Piesley from leaving.
An officer grabbed Piesley's arm and put it behind his back but he thrashed around to resist his arrest. The pair fell to the ground and Piesley was arrested after a short wrestle.
He faced Wollongong Local Court on Friday after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer in execution of duty, hindering arrest, and two counts of common assault.
Piesley also pleaded guilty to possessing a flick knife which was found in his gym bag, as well as two vials of testosterone.
Defence lawyer Sam Karnib said Piesley had a "big problem" with alcohol but that he hadn't drank since the McDonald's ordeal.
Piesley's sentence was adjourned to allow for extra time to gather material about his alcohol abuse.
