Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'You won't die': Violent, hangry Fairy Meadow Macca's customer scolded in court

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 3 2024 - 6:52pm, first published 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Piesley. Picture from Facebook
Dylan Piesley. Picture from Facebook

A drunk tradie craving a McDonald's feed assaulted two workers behind the counter after growing frustrated for having to wait.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.