The colour and sparkle that made this year's Illawarra Women in Business awards one to remember

It may have been a gloomy and grey day in Wollongong but inside City Diggers was a riot of colour and joy.
Now in its 16th year, the Illawarra Women in Business Awards returned to the CBD venue to showcase outstanding women in business.
From self-employed solo operators to those making waves in the largest of corporations, the awards demonstrate the array of talents across the Illawarra business community.
During the luncheon, performer Jennifer Gray captured the audience with her signature blend of elegance and sophistication, while local women's choice Out of the Blue Singers kicked off proceedings with a burst of song.
Awards were presented across 13 categories, including the coveted Business Woman of the year and Young Business Woman of the year.
Flick through the gallery above to get a sense of the fabulous day.
