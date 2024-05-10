Illawarra Women in Business celebrated the 16th annual IWIB Business Women's Award Day last Friday with another sell-out event at City Diggers Wollongong.
The top awards on the day are always the IWIB Business Woman of the Year and IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year, both sponsored by The Works Corrimal.
Judges of IWIB Business Woman of the Year, Gabrielle Andrews from Corrimal Coke Works and Margaret Biggs, commented on the large field of exceptional finalists which made the judging very difficult, especially when looking at the challenges of driving a successful and profitable business through these difficult times.
Excitement filled the room as Karlie Zec from Tiny Tins was awarded IWIB Business Woman of the Year 2024.
Tiny Tins is a locally owned and operated sustainable waste management company with a 25 year history, representing the second generation in the Illawarra. Karlie became part of Tiny Tins in 2015, stepping into the role of operations and administration.
The growth in the last eight years of business has been significant. They recently purchased a new work yard in the Unanderra Industrial Estate for their new Recycling Yard.
Karlie is actively involved in the community with continual fundraising and raising funds for the Illawarra Convoy. Another part of Karlie's work routine is visiting different pre-schools and day care centres in the region, actively educating children about recycling.
The IWIB Young Business Woman of The Year 2024 was another hotly contested category this year.
Judge Virginia Wren, from Illawarra ITeC, commented this year's finalists were an inspirational group of young women. Each finalist excelled in their own fields and was a highly regarded achiever and part of an elite group of emerging businesswomen.
Ellen Noye from Solve Care was awarded the IWIB Young Business Women of The Year 2024.
At the young age of 21, Ellen established Solve Care, a community focused company providing quality care for people in the Illawarra with disabilities, ensuring they receive the highest level of support possible.
Ellen's journey in life has been a challenging one and the thought of her achieving success seemed like a distant possibility. After dropping out of school at the age of 16 and working in various jobs, she enrolled in University and completed her Bachelor of Nursing Degree with distinctions and proved with hard work and determination you can succeed.
Ellen Noye has not let her own life obstacles get in her way, she has a strong sense of determination and her mindset has proven she can do what she would have thought to be impossible, she followed her dreams!- Virginia Wren
We congratulate all 2024 finalists who helped make this year's IWIB Awards Day a huge success. The finalists are all hardworking entrepreneurs who have created outstanding businesses, contributing to the growth and vibrancy of the Illawarra.
The 2024 IWIB Best Business winner, The Illawarra Hotel, impressed the judges as one of the most innovative and collaborative businesses they have encountered. They are always eager to share their knowledge with other businesses so that growth can happen for all.
Joanne Danckwardt from One Agency JD Property said, "The Illawarra Hotel is going from strength to strength and has implemented a business model that is a great benefit to the region, giving back to the community being a major part of that."
The winners and highly commended are:
2024 IWIB Business Woman of the Year (Sponsored by The Works Corrimal)
2024 IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year ( sponsored by The Works Corrimal)
2024 IWIB Best Business (Sponsored by One Agency JD Property Agents)
2024 IWIB Best Small Business (Sponsored by Fincare Accounting_
2024 IWIB Best Home Based Business (Sponsored by Better Business Accounting)
2024 IWIB Best New Business (Sponsored by Access Law Group)
2024 IWIB Outstanding Not for Profit or Charity (Sponsored by Foye Legal)
2024 IWIB Innovative Business Woman (Sponsored by Lancaster Law & Mediation)
2024 IWIB Outstanding Customer Focus (Sponsored by Commonwealth Business Banking)
2024 IWIB Outstanding Executive Employee (Sponsored by Fiducian Illawarra)
2024 IWIB Outstanding Employee (Sponsored by Melinda Griffiths Lawyers)
2024 IWIB Outstanding Commitment to the Community (Sponsored by ANZ Business Banking)
2024 IWIB Champion Networker (Sponsored by Destination Wollongong)
