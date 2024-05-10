Applause for all women in business Advertising Feature

(Left to right) Ellen Noye from Solve Care (IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year) Steve Ball from The Works Corrimal (Major event sponsor) and Karlie Zec from Tiny Tins (IWIB Business Woman of the Year). Picture supplied

Illawarra Women in Business celebrated the 16th annual IWIB Business Women's Award Day last Friday with another sell-out event at City Diggers Wollongong.

The top awards on the day are always the IWIB Business Woman of the Year and IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year, both sponsored by The Works Corrimal.

Judges of IWIB Business Woman of the Year, Gabrielle Andrews from Corrimal Coke Works and Margaret Biggs, commented on the large field of exceptional finalists which made the judging very difficult, especially when looking at the challenges of driving a successful and profitable business through these difficult times.

Excitement filled the room as Karlie Zec from Tiny Tins was awarded IWIB Business Woman of the Year 2024.

Tiny Tins is a locally owned and operated sustainable waste management company with a 25 year history, representing the second generation in the Illawarra. Karlie became part of Tiny Tins in 2015, stepping into the role of operations and administration.

The growth in the last eight years of business has been significant. They recently purchased a new work yard in the Unanderra Industrial Estate for their new Recycling Yard.

Karlie is actively involved in the community with continual fundraising and raising funds for the Illawarra Convoy. Another part of Karlie's work routine is visiting different pre-schools and day care centres in the region, actively educating children about recycling.

The IWIB Young Business Woman of The Year 2024 was another hotly contested category this year.

Judge Virginia Wren, from Illawarra ITeC, commented this year's finalists were an inspirational group of young women. Each finalist excelled in their own fields and was a highly regarded achiever and part of an elite group of emerging businesswomen.

Ellen Noye from Solve Care was awarded the IWIB Young Business Women of The Year 2024.

At the young age of 21, Ellen established Solve Care, a community focused company providing quality care for people in the Illawarra with disabilities, ensuring they receive the highest level of support possible.

Ellen's journey in life has been a challenging one and the thought of her achieving success seemed like a distant possibility. After dropping out of school at the age of 16 and working in various jobs, she enrolled in University and completed her Bachelor of Nursing Degree with distinctions and proved with hard work and determination you can succeed.