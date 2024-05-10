Proudly announcing the winners for 2024 Advertising Feature

(Left to right) Joanne Danckwardt (sponsor - one agency JD Property), Nikki Aitchison (Illawarra Hotel - Winner IWIB Best Business), Karena Nicholls (Coutts Legal - Highly Commended IWIB Best Business) and Jenny Hirst - Judge. Picture supplied

We congratulate all 2024 finalists who helped make this year's IWIB Awards Day a huge success. The finalists are all hardworking entrepreneurs who have created outstanding businesses, contributing to the growth and vibrancy of the Illawarra.

The 2024 IWIB Best Business winner, The Illawarra Hotel, impressed the judges as one of the most innovative and collaborative businesses they have encountered. They are always eager to share their knowledge with other businesses so that growth can happen for all.

Joanne Danckwardt from One Agency JD Property said, "The Illawarra Hotel is going from strength to strength and has implemented a business model that is a great benefit to the region, giving back to the community being a major part of that."

The winners and highly commended are:

2024 IWIB Business Woman of the Year (Sponsored by The Works Corrimal)

Winner: Karlie Zec - Tiny Tins

Highly Commended: Nikki Aitchison - The Illawarra Hotel

2024 IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year ( sponsored by The Works Corrimal)

Winner Ellen Noye Solve Care

2024 IWIB Best Business (Sponsored by One Agency JD Property Agents)

Winner: The Illawarra Hotel

Highly Commended: Coutts Lawyers & Conveyancers

2024 IWIB Best Small Business (Sponsored by Fincare Accounting_

Winner: Pilates Haus

Highly commended: Solve Care

2024 IWIB Best Home Based Business (Sponsored by Better Business Accounting)

Winner: The Business Edit

Highly commended: Focus Tutoring

2024 IWIB Best New Business (Sponsored by Access Law Group)

Winner: FLW Connect

Highly commended: Bambolinis Soft Play

2024 IWIB Outstanding Not for Profit or Charity (Sponsored by Foye Legal)

Winner: Dress For Success Illawarra Branch

2024 IWIB Innovative Business Woman (Sponsored by Lancaster Law & Mediation)

Winner: Mandy Drain - Taylor Made Outcomes

Highly commended: Karlie Zec - Tiny Tins

2024 IWIB Outstanding Customer Focus (Sponsored by Commonwealth Business Banking)

Winner: Scribbly Gum Photography

Highly commended: Soul Fit Co

Highly commended: Driving Miss Daisy Wollongong Central

2024 IWIB Outstanding Executive Employee (Sponsored by Fiducian Illawarra)

Winner: Tracy Preston MMJ Wollongong

2024 IWIB Outstanding Employee (Sponsored by Melinda Griffiths Lawyers)

Winner: Vanessa Borg Novotel Wollongong Northbeach

2024 IWIB Outstanding Commitment to the Community (Sponsored by ANZ Business Banking)

Winner: Karlie Zec Tiny Tins

Highly commended: Good Energy Run Club

2024 IWIB Champion Networker (Sponsored by Destination Wollongong)

Winner: Mandy Drain - Taylor Made Outcomes

Illawarra Women in Business is about networking and providing the Illawarra with dynamic business events every six weeks.

IWIB hold regular networking events throughout the year, including Coffee Club, Business Over Bubbles and IWIB Networking Lunch events.

