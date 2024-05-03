All the winners at the 2024 Illawarra Women in Business Awards

After weeks of toiling over applications, a deliberative judging process and all the work that goes into the big event, the day of the Illawarra Women in Business Awards is one where female business leaders and up and comers can celebrate each other's successes and achievements, no matter who's name is read out on stage.
For the 16th year running, the event showcases the depth of talent and array of expertise contained among women in the Illawarra.
From those who have just made the leap into running their own business, to the long-standing titans of industry, the day is about sharing and recognising the success of women across industries and sectors.
While every award has only one winner - apart from a few highly commended - the event also pays testament to the network of supporters and mentors that enabled each winner to succeed.
A full list of the 2024 winners is below.
2024 IWIB Business Woman of the Year
Winner - Karlie Zec - Tiny Tins
Highly Commended - Nikki Aitchison - The Illawarra Hotel
2024 IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year
Winner: Ellen Noye - Solve Care
2024 IWIB Best Business
Winner: The Illawarra Hotel
Highly Commended: Coutts Lawyers & Conveyancers
2024 IWIB Best Small Business
Winner: Pilates Haus
Highly Commended: Solve Care
2024 IWIB Best Home Based Business
Winner: The Business Edit
Highly Commended: Focus Tutoring
2024 IWIB Best New Business
Winner - FLW Connect
Highly Commended: Bambolinis Soft Play
2024 IWIB Outstanding Not for Profit or Charity
Winner: Dress For Success Illawarra Branch
2024 IWIB Innovative Business Woman
Winner: Mandy Drain - Taylor Made Outcomes
Highly Commended: Karlie Zec - Tiny Tins
2024 IWIB Outstanding Customer Focus
Winner: Scribbly Gum Photography
Highly Commended: Soul Fit Co
Highly Commended: Driving Miss Daisy Wollongong Central
2024 IWIB Outstanding Executive Employee
Winner: Tracy Preston - MMJ Wollongong
2024 IWIB Outstanding Employee
Winner: Vanessa Borg - Novotel Wollongong Northbeach
2024 IWIB Outstanding Commitment to the Community
Winner: Karlie Zec - Tiny Tins
Highly Commended: Good Energy Run Club
2024 IWIB Champion Networker
Winner: Mandy Drain - Taylor Made Outcomes
