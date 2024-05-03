Illawarra Mercury
All the winners at the 2024 Illawarra Women in Business Awards

May 3 2024 - 4:02pm
All photos by Anna Warr

After weeks of toiling over applications, a deliberative judging process and all the work that goes into the big event, the day of the Illawarra Women in Business Awards is one where female business leaders and up and comers can celebrate each other's successes and achievements, no matter who's name is read out on stage.

