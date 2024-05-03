Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons prop Hame Sele's gratitude to sacked Souths coach Jason Demetriou

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 3 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons back-rower Hame Sele says he owes his rebirth as an NRL prop to sacked Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou (inset) and his successor Ben Hornby. Picture Getty Images
Dragons back-rower Hame Sele says he owes his rebirth as an NRL prop to sacked Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou (inset) and his successor Ben Hornby. Picture Getty Images

It got off to a rough start on Thursday night, but Dragons back-rower Hame Sele is confident the NRL head coaching future of long-time mentor Ben Hornby is a bright one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.