Dragons prop Hame Sele's gratitude to sacked Souths coach Jason Demetriou

It got off to a rough start on Thursday night, but Dragons back-rower Hame Sele is confident the NRL head coaching future of long-time mentor Ben Hornby is a bright one.
The 27-year-old is equally confident that sacked Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou's far from a spent coaching force, with both having played a pivotal role in Sele's emergence - and rejuvenation - as an NRL force.
Sele came through the St George Illawarra NYC ranks under Hornby and current Dragons assistant Dean Young before debuting in the NRL in 2017. He also tasted lower-grade premiership success under Demetriou with the Illlawarra Cutters in 2016.
Those bonds played no small part in Wayne Bennett offering Sele a train-and-trial lifeline at the Rabbitohs in 2020. It made the long-winded saga that resulted in Demetriou's demise tough to watch for the returned Dragon.
"I definitely feel for JD," Sele said.
"He's been massive for me. I've had a good relationship with him since [being] back here at Dragons. We won a comp together with the Cutters back in 16 and we've always been tight away from footy.
"Benny Hornby was obviously my junior coach at the Dragons as well and they really worked hard on convincing Wayne to bring me over there.
"I'll be forever grateful for that. They brought my career back to where it is now and I'd do anything to repay that.
"Right now it's probably a bit tough for JD, and obviously his family. I'm sure he's going to get something else out there in the future, but I'm just sending my best wishes for him."
Hornby first stepped into the top job when Demetriou was struck down by COVID in 2022, but Thursday's 42-12 loss to the Panthers began a maiden tenure as a head coach.
It was a tough first-up outing, but Sele's convinced Hornby's qualities as a coach will emerge as the season progresses.
"I've had Benny [coach me] since I was in SG ball, so I know what he brings to the table," Sele said.
"I know he has a lot of respect from the boys over there so I'm sure he can step into that role real comfortably. I wish him the best of luck.
"He's been working hard to get a start at head coaching in the NRL. It's obviously not how he would have planned for it to come about, but this is his moment and I'm sure he'll do well."
It's worlds away from the goings on at his former club, but Sele and the Dragons have done their own fair share of soul searching in the long turnaround between a 60-18 hammering at the hands of the Roosters and this Sunday's local derby against Cronulla.
While conceding 60 points is never acceptable at NRL level, it came as an even bigger surprise given the Dragons previous outing, a 30-12 win over the Warriors many described as the club's best win in years.
It continues a pattern of wild fluctuations between the best of Shane Flanagan's side, and it's worst. Sele admits answers aren't immediately at hand, but said the onus was on individuals to find their best.
"We didn't expect it as a team," Sele said.
"We were coming into that game winning two games on the run, the boys were up for a big clash, a big day. It just didn't turn out the way we planned.
"We can't really put a finger on it at the moment, that's why we've been focusing on ourselves this week and have just addressed what works for us.
"The coaches have told us what we need to work on as individuals and I think it was a real key takeaway for the team, to look at what's lacking in their [individual] game and what they need to work on.
"We've shown what our DNA is at times this year. We've obviously put a plan together for what works for us and that's playing the game the right way.
"That's our main focus going forward, working on that and bringing that every week."
A Kogarah-born Kingsgrove Colts junior, Sele's also primed for his first local derby against the Sharks since round 10, 2017.
"It definitely goes right back [for me]," he said.
"Even playing 20s here, it's always been a big thing for this club and it's always a big game for us against them. I'm sure the boys understand the job that we need to do this week and we've been working hard all week to prepare well for it.
"We've always talked about it and we always psych ourselves up for this game. We'll definitely come out firing this week and hopefully we can do a job on them."
