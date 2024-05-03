Ex-cop charged with lying under oath in Jack de Belin case

A former police officer has been charged with perjury following an extensive investigation into the sexual assault case involving NRL player Jack de Belin and friend Callan Sinclair.
Professional Standards Command officers created Strike Force Ephemeris in February 2020 to investigate the conduct of officers involved in the matter heard before Wollongong District Court.
After a three-year investigation and upon receiving advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, a former detective senior constable has been charged with with giving false evidence under oath, amounting to perjury.
The 48-year-old man accused of giving false evidence over the sexual assault investigation was issued a future court attendance notice to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, June 19.
Investigations are ongoing. Neither de Belin or Sinclair were ever convicted of any charge after two trials.
