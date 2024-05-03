Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Ex-cop charged with lying under oath in Jack de Belin case

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 3 2024 - 5:50pm, first published 4:45pm
Jack de Belin arriving at Wollongong District Court in 2021. Picture by Adam McLean
Jack de Belin arriving at Wollongong District Court in 2021. Picture by Adam McLean

A former police officer has been charged with perjury following an extensive investigation into the sexual assault case involving NRL player Jack de Belin and friend Callan Sinclair.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

